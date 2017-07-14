GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted an operation on Friday, near Gujranwala More, on an intelligence report. Two militants of a banned organization were arrested.

CTD personnel raided a house during which two terrorists were taken into custody. The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Sufiyan and Zaheer-ud-Din.

Sources added that explosive material, detonators, and other arms were also recovered from the men, who had been planning to target sensitive installations in the city. They were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.