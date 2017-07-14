KHANEWAL - Awami Raj Party leader MNA Jamshed Dasti visited the house of a labourer who was hit to death by the vehicle of Mian Iliyas, the brother-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and father-in-law of Salman Shahbaz the other day.

“I will come whenever and wherever a poor person calls me,” he pledged at the house of the brick kiln labour Ameer Hussain who died on the spot after he was hit by the vehicle. Dasti requested to the chief justice of Pakistan to take Suo motu notice of the incident. Relatives of the deceased told him that the police forced them to withdraw the case.

Dasti said that when IG Punjab, RPO Multan and DPO Khanewal will support the killer, who will provide justice. He demanded the suspension of the IG and DIG Motorway, the Multan RPO and the Khanewal DPO who were allegedly trying to protect the accused.

He further addressed that the whole Sharif family was corrupt which has been proved now. He demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign after the issuance of joint investigation team’s report. He said that the Punjab government had committed cruelty against him during judicial remand.