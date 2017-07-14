SHEIKHUPURA - The District Council approved Rs600 million annual tax free budget amid protest and shouting by the opposition members here on Thursday.

The budget session was presided by DC Vice Chairman Shahzaib Ahmad Khan. Speaking on this occasion, he informed the house that out of the total budgetary outlay, Rs250 million has been allocated for the developmental projects in the district. He said that initially water filtration plant would be established in 20 out of 100 Union Councils in the district. Similarly, Rs200 million has been set aside for the development of rural areas including construction of roads, school and hospital buildings. He said that the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif would continue the struggle for the provision of basic facilities to the masses.