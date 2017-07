Discomfort increases in government employees as the Punjab Government has not yet released the notification concerning to hike in salaries for the FY 2017-18.

In recent budget, the Punjab govt has hiked salaries by 10pc. In contrary to that, the federation has issued notification pertaining to an increase in salary on July 3rd.

According to sources, Punjab’s finance ministry has not yet forwarded the draft regarding a hike in the salary of government employees to the Punjab Chief Minister.