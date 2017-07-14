KASUR - Lesco employees locked the office and staged a protest against District Council Vice Chairman Malik Ijaz Ahmed Khan for attacking the Lesco office and beating the staff here the other day.

Talking to the media, they blamed the police for not registering a case against him despite application. They said that DC Vice Chairman Malik Ejaz came to the Lesco office and asked SDO Rashid Mehmood Awan to withdraw power theft application against him. On refusal, he lost his temper and called his accomplices at least 100 in number who ransacked the office and thrashed the staff. “The assailants also included lawyers hurled life threats at us,” they alleged. “We called on 15 but the police got late as usual,” they said, adding that they submitted an application to the A-Division Police against Malik Ejaz but the police did not register a case against him.

Meanwhile, the Lesco suspended power supply to the courts and Kasur District Jail. Acting DPO Amjad Qureshi negotiated with protesting employees and assured them of action against culprits at which they dispersed.

FIRE

A fire broke out in branch of a private bank in Pattoki. It reduces the bank equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes. However, no loss of life was reported.