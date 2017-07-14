LAHORE - Former Punjab governor Zulfiqar Khosa, who has remained an aide of PML-N, has claimed that a forward bloc within the party circles has already been formed and scores of MNAs are ready to join it at an appropriate time.

Zulfiqar Khosa, a party dissident, said the forward bloc would emerge soon. “There are at least 10 to 12 factions within the PML-N,” he told Waqt News.

The former Punjab governor said many party members want Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign. “People from his close circles want Nawaz Sharif to resign,” he added.

Khosa said the party legislators were annoyed with the PML-N over involvement of the Sharif family in Panama case. He said Sharif brothers always preferred their personal interests.

Replying to a question, Khosa said accepting close aides of Pervez Musharraf in PML-N was not a principled politics. “Even I received death threats, but did not leave the party,” he claimed.

He said scores of MNAs from the party were ready to leave their leadership after the JIT report and were in contact with him. He claimed more than 70 MNAs had contacted him. He added, “The position of PML-N and PPP is the same as members of both the parties are quitting them. “82 MNAs refused to come to the budget meeting,” he averred.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanullah, in response to Zulfiqar Khosa’s claims, said, “He lives lonely in Dera Ghazi Khan and no one is ready to help him.”

Meanwhile, political circles are naming two clear factions in the ruling PML-N—one led by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the other led by Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

OUR STAFF REPORTER