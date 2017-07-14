KHAIRPUR - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here on Thursday sentenced four persons to 60-year imprisonment besides imposing fine on them.

Pronouncing the verdict in cases of kidnapping, encounter with police and carrying illegal weapons, Special Judge Syed Kausar Ali Bukhari awarded imprisonments to Mehdi Dino Larik, Kashmir alias Kasho Phulpoto, Ranjhan Shaikh and Mumtaz Ali Shaikh and also imposed fine of Rs2000,00 on each of them and sent them to jail. The convicts had kidnapped four villagers, Amir Pathan, Muhammad Aslam Kalhoro, Asghar Rind and Iqbal Ahmed Kalhoro from Keti Raja Mangnejo in the jurisdiction of Faiz Muhammad Narejo police station in 2012. The captives were recovered by police after an encounter with the convicts. However, four other accomplices of the convicts are still at large.



OUR STAFF REPORTER