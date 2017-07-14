MIRPUR (AJK) - The Kashmiris observed the 86th Kashmir Martyrs Day on Thursday with the renewal of pledge to continue with full vigour the martyrs’ mission to get freedom.

They pledged to achieve their birth right to self-determination and for the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the tyrannical Indian rule.

Symposia and meetings were the hallmark of the Kashmir Martyrs Day across Azad Jammu & Kashmir as well as at various places in the Indian occupied Kashmir valley and rest of the world. On July 13, 1931, the Dogra troops had shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man - Abdul Qadeer - for treason inside the prison.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was a state holiday to facilitate the people to participate in the events of the day. This year, the Kashmir Martyrs Day was flanked by a sign of a new hope, that if India agrees to the ground realities without any reservations and learns a lesson from the historical facts that she (New Delhi) cannot rule Kashmiris by force, may help bring a lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir from both the sides of the LoC have hoped early resumption of a meaningful dialogue between India and Pakistan vis-à-vis the resolution of the much-delayed Kashmir problem in line with the wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The people held special prayer meetings besides staging rallies and seminars to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs at various places in AJK to mark the day.

Addressing these functions, speakers paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931. In occupied Kashmir, complete strike was observed as state curfew continued to prevent Kashmiris from observing the Kashmir Martyrs. The call for observing the Kashmir Martyrs Day was given by various pro-freedom parties including the major alliance - the All Parties Hurriyat Conference chief Mir Waiz Omer Farooq and senior Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani, Shabir Shah and Yasin Mallick across the occupied Jammu Kashmir. The Kashmir Martyrs day programmes in the occupied valley were followed by anti-India and pro-freedom rallies across the held state especially in the Muslim-majority areas of the strife-ridden held valley, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.

In occupied Srinagar and other parts of the held state, a large number of people, defying curfew-like heavy restrictions imposed by the Indian occupation forces, visited mazar-e-shuhada in processions, the report said.

As a mark of tribute, Kashmiris now engaged in struggle against forces of Indian occupation on the other part of the line of control - once called the ceasefire line, observed complete strike in every nook and corner of the Indian held part of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s just and principles stand on Kashmir issue is well-known, well established, well-acknowledged and upright that the Kashmir issue needs to be solved through a simple parameter that is the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir, which reflect the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

That is why events of July 13 all over the State of Jammu and Kashmir were marked by thanks to Pakistan and prayers for paving the way not only for the end of long tyrannical rule in India held Kashmir but also for vistas of peace in this part of the world.

The solution of Kashmir problem is the only gateway for mutual cooperation between the two countries in other fields, and in case India insists for mutual cooperation before the solution of the Kashmir issue, it shall mean “putting a cart before the horse” which will serve no purpose.

Political observers at both the sides of the line of control in the disputed Himalayan state are of the view that the Prime Minister Narrindrah Modi-led regime must accept the views of Pakistan which was constantly seeking the result-oriented dialogue with India to resolve all outstanding disputes especially the core issue of Kashmir.