Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) plea to stop the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from hearing Akbar S Babar's appeal regarding the party's alleged foreign funding has been rejected by Islamabad High Court (IHC) today.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) also refused PTI's appeal to issue a stay order in the case. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani states that the case has been going on since 2014 and has already once been referred back to the ECP. Ordering the ECP and the petitioner to submit their replies, Justice Kiyani withdraws the case until further notice.

PTI and its Chief Imran Khan are involved in two separate cases, both state that the party has owned funds from prohibited foreign sources.

Akbar S Babar's plea said that $3 million in illegal foreign funds were collected through two offshore companies registered under Imran Khan Signature and that money was sent through illegal ‘hundi’ channels from the Middle East to accounts of PTI workers. He also said that the foreign accounts used to collect funds were hide from the annual audit reports submitted to the ECP.

PML-N Hanif Abbasi appeal currently being heard by the Supreme Court that seeks PTI Chairman Imran Khan Disqualification, and that his party acquired funds from prohibited foreign sources.