SADIQABAD - Adherence to the traffic rules cannot only help drivers to have a safe drive but also guarantees safety to the lives of motorists and people walking on roads.

Motorways Police (Beat-23) DSP Hamid Khan stated during a meeting with Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) Chairman Mian Sharif Rashid here the other day.

DSP Hamid Khan highlighted the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts while driving. He also threw light on the importance of following traffic signals on roads and their significance to avoid accidents. The DSP stressed the need for adherence to the traffic rules, saying the traffic law violators should be dealt with sternly.

The DSP informed the PLCF chairman that the Motorways police officials are conducting patrol on motorway and national highways to provide security to the motorists.

DSP Khan also informed him that the motorways police launched a campaign to create awareness among masses regarding traffic laws.

On the occasion, the PLCF chairman pledged to organize a road safety seminar to promote obedience to the traffic laws. The participants will be distributed pamphlets, head cap and gifts by the motorways police.

TWO INJURED

Two persons sustained injuries in collision between two tractor-trolleys. According to Rescue 1122, the vehicles were on their way when they collided head-on in an attempt to save cattle roaming on the road. Resultantly, drivers - Javed and Naveed Ahmed were injured and were shifted to Sadiqabad THQ Hospital where their condition is stated to be critical.