NOORPUR THAL - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders said that the JI stepped up its campaign against corruption in March last year to get rid of financial terrorism mainly responsible for poverty and illiteracy in the country.

Addressing Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) Noorpur Thal, Punjab Ameer Maqsood Ahmad said that the politicians with serious thinking should play positive role and make ongoing campaign for elimination of corruption successful. He condemned the flawed foreign policy of the government against the anti-Muslim measures of Indian Prime Minister Modi and for abandoning the oppressed Kashmiris in their unprecedented struggle for liberation.

Maqsood stressed upon the government to expose India’s terrorism network and its brutalities in Held Kashmir to the world giving a befitting response to the persistent violations at the Line of Control and the aggression regarding the rivers waters. TBA President Malik Tahir Mehmood Ghangira, Secretary Sheikh Feroze Hussain and former district Ameer JI Khushab Malik and Waris Jasra also spoke on the occasion.