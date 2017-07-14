LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team in its report recommended Supreme Court to go for review on case against Nawaz Sharif for misusing authority in making illegal appointments in FIA.

The JIT report recommended that investigation may be completed and logical disposal of the case be done on merit expeditiously.

“Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif being the prime minister misused his authority and appointed his relatives and relatives of parliamentarians and high-ups in FIA in violation of merit and granted illegal favour to them,” it said.

“Investigations revealed that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in the capacity of Prime Minster of Pakistan as public holder, appointed 42 persons in FIA on various posts from constable (BPS-5) to deputy director (BPS-18) on contract basis for period of two years.

“In all above mentioned appointments the PM deliberately, willfully, intentionally violated the rules in order to bestow favours on the persons…requisition of these posts were not submitted by FIA. Thus Nawaz Sharif committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined in NAO 1999.”

Purchase of MI-8 helicopter from Russia

About another reference against Nawaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman on February 28, 2000 regarding purchase of MI-8 helicopter from Russia (assets beyond known sources of income case) the JIT in its report said, “Nawaz Sharif in collusion with Saif ur Rehman owner of REDCO manipulated the import of MI-8 helicopter on wet lease through Niaz Hussain of Orient Air Pvt Ltd against the service chargers of 15% of the expenditure incurred on wet leasing of helicopter. The purchase was executed for $800,000. Payment of the helicopter was made directly by accused Saifur Rehman to Special Cargo Airlines.”

It is pertinent mention here that accused Nawaz Sharif was acquitted by Lahore High Court on July 26, 2009 and NAB did not file appeal against the verdict.

In the conclusion of this case JIT report stated “LHC says chain of payments for purchase of helicopter has not been properly investigated. It needs to be investigated.”

“Earning as per income tax records of Mian Nawaz Sharif was not commensurate with the expenditure on the purchase of helicopter. JIT recommended NAB may be ordered to review the case and file an appeal before Supreme Court for assailing the orders of Lahore High Court.”