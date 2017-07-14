ISLAMABAD - Despite the Supreme Court (SC)’s clear order the joint investigation team (JIT) has not yet disclosed the name of person responsible for the leak of Prime Minister’s son Hussain Nawaz’s image on social media.

A three-judge implementation bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal had directed the JIT head Wajid Zia to make the name of person responsible for the leak of Hussain Nawaz’s photo public.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf, while taking to media persons on Thursday in the Supreme Court premises said that so far the JIT had not apprised him about the name.

He said that when the court had directed the JIT regarding the matter then they should have followed it.

Ausaf expressed concern as to why the JIT had not disclosed the name. “It is very strange that the name of the person was not disclosed,” he said.

The sources shared with The Nation that as the person, who had leaked the picture, was from the ISI therefore the JIT was not disclosing his name.

They, however, said that non-compliance of the apex court constitute contempt of court. The bench had also ordered the attorney general that the federation may itself decide about constitution of commission to initiate inquiry and proceed against the person in accordance with law.

The joint investigation team (JIT) in its reply to Hussain Nawaz’s petition had informed the apex court that they had identified the person who had leaked Hussain Nawaz’s picture in the social media, and that person had been sent back to its department.

However, the JIT did not disclose the name of that person.



Terence J Sigamony