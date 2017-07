Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif allowed others to rob the country.

Addressing party workers in Kahuta, Imran said that next week will be the most important in Pakistan's history. "A judgment is coming against the corrupt mafia of the country next week," he said.

"Salute to the members of the JIT (joint investigation team). The nation will never forget you," he added.