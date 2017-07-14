SADIQABAD - Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Shafique claimed that the PML-N, ‘with the public assistance,’ will foil conspiracies being hatched against its government.

Talking to media here the other day, he said that some elements are trying to destabilize the country by derailing democracy through unfair means. He claimed that the incumbent government will complete its tenure, adding that the PML-N will come into power again in the next general elections in 2018. The minister said that the public has rejected the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT). It was due to false propaganda of the opposition parties that the JIT issued report against the Sharif family. “Those who are criticising Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for bad performance will be rejected in the court of public,” he claimed.

SHARIA ENFORCEMENT

Local Jamaat Ahle Sunnat (JAS) office-bearers said that the Jamaat will spare no effort to enforce Sharia in the country.

Talking to media, JAS tehsil president Qari Nazim Saeedi and other office-bearers including Afzal Maqbool and Dr Waheeduz Zaman said that the Jamaat is being organised across Tehsil Sadiqabad. They said the Jamaat members are united and committed for Sharia enforcement, adding that rights of Ulema will be protected at all cost. “Sharia enforcement is the only way to address problems of the country,” they pointed out.