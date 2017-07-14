PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said on Thursday that if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif steps down, army will be strengthened by it.

Addressing a Press conference regarding health reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that in democracies around the world, governance was backed with moral authority.

The PTI chief said that democratic governments were concerned with future times. During his Press conference, Imran lashed out at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, claiming that India was dreading the fact that the Pakistani Prime Minister may have to resign in the coming days.

"Indians are worrying that their 'friend' Nawaz Sharif may have to go," he said.

He also spoke highly of his party's governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"We have enhanced the health budget in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Rs 18 billion to Rs 65 billion," he said.

"The health cards are our biggest achievement in the province."

The PTI Chairman made it a point to highlight that as many as 2.4 million families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been provided with the health card.

Imran said that 95 per cent of the district hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had expert doctors.

He said that district hospitals will be run on solar energy and that PTI was trying to improve the health system in the province.

"We are trying to support change that is visible," he said. "Doctors are the highest paid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

Imran said that it was a very uphill task to improve the old system of hospitals prevalent in the country.

The provincial government when tried to introduce reforms, stay orders would be obtained against it, he said.



INP