DERA GHAZI KHAN - Former Punjab Chief Minister Sardar DOST Muhammad Khosa said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lost the right to rule after report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

“Premier Nawaz Sharif should step down now as they have failed to answer the JIT questions in a satisfactory manner,” the former Punjab CM said while talking to the media here the other day.

Dost Muhammad Khosa said that Sharif family has been proved guilty of corruption in the JIT report. He said that the PM is not eligible to act as chief executive of the state anymore. He said that people want to get rid of the PML-N government. He also lauded that the JIT members for honest and thorough investigation.