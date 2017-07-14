MULTAN - The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) officers and staff unions have demanded immediate termination of NBP president Saeed Ahmed after Joint Investigation Team named him as a key player in money laundering in Panamagate scandal.

Speaking at a press conference the NBP Headquarters Staff Union chief organizer Abdul Latif Qureshi and All Pakistan NBP Officers Association chairman Rao Muhammad Taufiq here on Thursday said that the NBP is the only bank in the country maintaining all government and armed forces’ accounts. The Joint Investigation Team has proved criminal involvement of NBP president and the JIT has recommended putting his name in ECL.

The NBP union office bearers said the NBP president should voluntarily resign from his office. They said the present government had appointed Saeed Ahmed Chaman illegally to fulfil desired objectives for creating room for corruption.

Speaking on the occasion NBP Staff Union chief organizer Abdul Latif Qureshi said that NBP president Saeed Ahmed Chaman was determined to destroy the bank as he was going to change bank system in the name of reorganization, under which he would centerlise all powers in him.

Abdul Latif Qureshi demanded State Bank of Pakistan Governor, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief Justice of Pakistan to immediately intervene into the situation and prevent reorganizational process in NBP. He demanded immediate arrest of NBP president and dismissal from his office. He must be interrogated to detect rest of network of corrupt mafia.