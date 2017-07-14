ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday rebutted the report of a TV channel about the remarks attributed to him in the cabinet meeting indicating that he did not endorse the view of his leadership on the JIT report.

Nisar rejected the TV report that said the interior minister had remarked in the cabinet meeting that he stood by the prime minister. "The report (of JIT) has been submitted but the decision has yet to come. I hope and pray that you (PM) will be victorious (in the court)," the TV channel reported attributing these words to the interior minister while quoting his address in the cabinet meeting. The TV report further quoted Nisar as having said that transparency was the merit of this government.

Later, a spokesperson of the interior ministry rebutted the report. "Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Thursday strongly reacted to incorrect reporting by a private news channel about his remarks on the Federal Cabinet meeting," the spokesperson said.

The reporting about the remarks of the minister during the meeting was not accurate, and on part of a news channel it was inappropriate and against the journalistic norms to link the remarks with the minister which he had not expressed, the spokesperson said.

The media channel should follow truth and report based on reality, the spokesperson said and added the minister’s remarks during the cabinet meeting were on record but these were quite contrary to that had been reported.

The minister did not say any such word that the channel reported, the spokesperson added.

However, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal while talking to the same channel Thursday night said that Nisar during the meeting expressed full confidence over the PM. Chaudhry Nisar during the meeting reminded his old relationship with the Sharif family, he also said.

The spokesperson of the interior ministry on a query of The Nation said that he was not sure about the words of the TV about which the minister refused to endorse.



IMRAN MUKHTAR