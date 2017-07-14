RAHIM YAR KHAN:- An oil-tanker overturned on National Highway here Thursday morning. The tanker, transporting around 50,000 litres of fuel, skidded off road after the driver dozed off while passing by Koochi Muhammad Khan, according to officials. The oil-tanker was on the way to Sher Shah Depot Multan from Karachi, the police informed. No one was harmed in the incident. Police, Motorway police and rescue authorities set up a perimeter around the crash site and attempted to clear it.–INP