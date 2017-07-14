The parliamentary leaders of opposition parties consent that the assemblies will complete their terms, on Friday.

"The people of Pakistan and all opposition members want elections to be held on time and the assemblies to complete their tenure," said Khursheed Shah, the Opposition Leader from the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The basic crux of address of the opposition leader Khursheed Shah after the meeting of opposition parties was that they are all united in their demand of Prime Minister’s resignation according to the promises he made to the nation earlier.

He, further, added that the report on Panama case by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report has presented the charges against the Sharif family in front of the nation.

He said that his party will stand by the decision of Supreme Court which it makes in the Panama case.

The opposition parties' members met to formulate a joint strategy to put pressure on the government, in light of the recent developments arising from the JIT report.

The meeting of opposition leaders, chaired by Shah at his chamber in the National Assembly, was attended by leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, PML-Q, Awami National Party and FATA lawmakers. Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Sherpao also attended the meeting.

Sources said the participants discussed the issue of the Prime Minister's resignation, and also considered on calling a joint session of Parliament to debate the JIT report.

On Thursday, Shah said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had lost moral legitimacy to hold the office and should resign following the JIT report.

He added that the PML-N government should complete its tenure by nominating any other party leader for the position of Prime Minister.

He also raised a question that why no action had been taken against the Prime Minister till now.

Shah further pointed that Nawaz is not having the courage to confront the democratic political parties of the country.