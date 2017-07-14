The oppositions has called upon a meeting of the parliamentary leaders today to come up with a joint strategy amidst developments arising from the Panama case JIT report’s submission to the Supreme Court (SC).

The meeting has been summoned by opposition leader Khursheed Shah at his chamber n the National Assembly.

The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami, PML-Q, Awami National Party and FATA will be attending this meeting today.

Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rasheed and Qaumi Watan Party chief Aftab Sherpao are also likely to be present at the meeting.

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, yesterday, said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif had lost the credibility to head the government; therefore, he must resign. Shah said this while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.