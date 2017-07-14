Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a parliamentary party meeting of PML-N today in which he decided to not resign from office.

While chairing the meeting, PM said that he will continue to fight for the people of Pakistan till the last point.

In the meeting, he also said that the country has been going through ups and downs in the last 70 years and governments have been dismissed in the country on accusations of corruption and being a 'security risk' in the past.

The premier told the participants that he has done nothing wrong and his conscience is clear.

He said in the last four decades, he has set up various development projects, including power generation schemes and motorways, in Karachi and Punjab but not a single allegation of corruption has surfaced.

"No political family has ever presented itself for accountability the way we have," he said, adding that he never made any deals or signed NROs with anyone to save their skin.

The prime minister said he was hopeful about and welcomed the signing of the Charter of Democracy with Benazir Bhutto [in 2006] but was let down when she signed the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Sources said the meeting was called to ponder a strategy in response to the opposition’s calls for the premier’s resignation following the submission of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report.

At the start of the meeting, legal experts gave a briefing on the JIT report and the government's potential response in the Supreme Court, sources said further.

The meeting headed by PM at his office today was attended by Party's National Assembly members and senators.