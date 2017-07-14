The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against an interim order of the Sindh High Court to allow Urdu- 1 TV channel to air Indian teleplays.

The SHC on Friday granted a stay to the private TV channel against the show-cause notices issued by the Pemra for airing Indian dramas.

In the interim order, the court has directed that the operation of the show-cause notices dated July 10, 11 and 12 were suspended and Pemra was restrained from issuing any further show-cause notice on the same facts and grounds as that of earlier notices.

The airing of Indian content on electronic media channels was banned by the authority on October 19, 2016, following the brutal killings of the innocent Kashmiris, the use of pellet guns in Indian-held Kashmir and the killing of Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

However, the channel started defying the ban from June 28, 2017, and kept violating the directives of the authority by airing Indian dramas and soaps continuously.

On these reported violations, Pemra has sent seven such notices to the management of the channel between July 3 to 13.

Former president Pervez Musharraf had allowed the telecast of Indian dramas in Pakistan in 2006.