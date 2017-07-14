MUZAFFARGARH - Urging Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to immediately resign, the PPP announced to stage “Go Nawaz Go” demonstrations across Dera Ghazi Khan Division in the first phase like other parts of the country from today.

A PPP leader said that Mian Nawaz Sharif is no more authorised to visit abroad as prime minister after the issuance of JIT report against him and his family so he must resign forthwith.

Dera Ghazi Khan Division President Nawabzada Iftikhar Hussain Khan, addressing a press conference on Thursday in National Press Club Muzaffargarh, said the Pakistan People’s Party has demanded immediate resignation of Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

The PPP would announce second phase of protest on July 17, he said. He said the days of Nawaz Sharif are numbered and this is the time he should go back to home. Ethically and morally, he is no more prime minister, he said.

While explaining the details of “Go Nawaz Go” protest, he said the demonstrations would be staged on Friday (July 14) in three south Punjab districts including Muzzafargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan. The demonstrations would stage in Multan, Bahawalpur and Layyah on Saturday (July 15). The Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran demonstration would be staged on Sunday (July 16). The PPP would issue second phase protest strategy after Vehari and Rajanpur demonstrations scheduled for Monday (July 17), he said.

He added that all the PPP office-bearers, ticket holders, lawyers, women wings, labour wings, human rights wings, Ulema wings, PPP cultural, study circle and Kissan wings would fully participate in the demonstrations.

Responding to a query, he did not rule out inviting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to become a part of Charter of Democracy signed by the political parties for the continuation of democracy in the country. The PPP strictly follows the CoD because it was the only option to continue democracy in the country, he said.

He said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has released a centralised protest strategy schedule and the PPP would follow it by staging demonstration because the authority of Prime Minister office has been at stake. Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif has failed in furnishing documents in his defence in Panama leaks mega corruption scandal, he said. He noted the PPP divisional, district and city leadership in South Punjab would remain fully engaged in the protest strategy.

He said “criminality” of Mian Nawaz Sharif has proved and he submitted fake documentation and the only option left for him is to resign from his office. said that all options are opened for PPP in launching the protest strategy in all ways at all levels, forcing Mian Nawaz Sharif to resign from his office for the sake of justice and democracy. He said the PPP would stand with Joint Investigation Team’s findings and recommendations.

Responding to a query, he said that PPP did not want electables in the party and the party depends on its workers. He said the PTI was promoting politics of opportunism as Imran Khan is bring turncoats in his party. He flatly rejected that Sardar Qayyum Jatoi was leaving the party, and said he would stand with PPP at any cost.

He said that Nawaz Sharif should remember victimisation of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure in 1990s. He said that Nawaz government had committed crimes against PPP and Asif Ali Zardari was tried in false and concocted cases by his governments.

People were tortured to become approvers against him and Asif Ali Zardari was also tortured and his tongue was cut, he said. In contrast, prince of Raiwind came to JIT in full official protocol even then they cry foul, he said.

“Benazir Bhutto was also made to stand outside prison for hours with her small children. Nawaz Sharif used to advise Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani to resign but he himself is refusing to resign. Nawaz Sharif should immediately resign before the Supreme Court final verdict in Panama case,” he said.

The PPP has regained past culture of struggle strengthened under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, and it would emerge as the largest party of the country by securing seats from all the four provinces in the next general elections, he hoped.