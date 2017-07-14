ISLAMABAD - Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on Thursday said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would not play a friendly role anymore and push for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation.

The PPP leader, while addressing a news conference here along with Senator Sherry Rehman, Chaudhry Manzoor Hussain and Senator Farhatullah Babar, said that the PM should appoint a new premier from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to complete the rest of the five-year term.

“For him the time is over. The joint investigation team (JIT)’s report leaves him exposed. He should quit forthwith,” the opposition leader said.

Shah said that Sharif should trust his party and refrain from clinging to power himself.

“He can name anybody for the slot,” he added.

Shah said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not have the power to stand against all the political parties.

He alleged that the PML-N was plotting a confrontation with the Supreme Court after the adverse report by the JIT.

“What happened in the past! You have confronted the Supreme Court then but you should not repeat it. The PPP stands firm with the institutions,” Shah contended.

He said that the PPP supported democracy but not individuals.

“Our leaders were assassinated in our struggle for democracy. We faced lashings. The PM should not just think about himself,” Shah said.

The PPP leader said that the government had failed to deliver in the last four years.

“Everybody is protesting. Farmers, labourers and doctors are all on the roads. The load-shedding has increased from six hours a day in PPP-led government to nine hours a day,” he added.

Shah added that when PM Sharif was asked about the Qatari prince’s letter, he referred to his son Hussain Nawaz and “then everything proved fake.”

He said that it was a matter of shame for the nation that the PM’s resignation was discussed in the federal cabinet meeting, which was expected to discuss national issues.

“Nawaz Sharif has no option but to resign. We have full-faith in the Supreme Court,” Shah said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that people of Parachinar had suffered the most due to terrorism.

Terrorists have targeted innocent men, women and children of Parachinar and the PPP is with them in their hour of grief and sorrow, he said in a meeting with PPP leader from Parachinar Kalb-e-Abbas who called on him here.

Abbas apprised Bilawal about the situation in Parachinar.

The PPP chief instructed Kalb-e-Abbas to convey PPP and its leadership’s message to the people of Parachinar that the party was with them and would eliminate the ideology of hate and terror.

A delegation of office bearers of PPP Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi cantonment and Rawalpindi District also called on Bilawal.

PPP President Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira and Information Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Bilawal said that no one would be allowed to rig the next elections and asked them to prepare for the next polls.

He said that the PPP manifesto was to work for the people of Pakistan.

“The PPP provides jobs to the people when in power, which is in fact fulfilment of our promise. PPP is a force of poor people from Gilgit to Karachi and represents everyone including women, youth, labourers, students, farmers and minorities,” Bilawal said.

Former governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Masood Kausar, Faisal Karim Kundi, Irfan Hoti, Nighat Aurakzai and Javed Warraich also called on Bilawal.

The PPP chief also visited the residence of Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and condoled with him over the death of his mother.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari accompanied Bilawal to the residence of Faisal Mumtaz Rathore.

