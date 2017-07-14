The Government of Punjab on Friday has issued a deadline to vacate more than 300 houses of the low-income people till the evening for the ongoing Ring Road project.

Chairman Bahria Town, Malik Riaz, highlighted the issue by saying that we are building Pakistan and Punjab government is busy in demolishing it.

He added that people have invested billions of rupees in their property here, whereas the government had asked them to vacate without issuing any prior notice in this regard.

Malik Riaz further said that the people should stay in their houses at any cost, as the provincial government does not own this land.

Malik Riaz continued saying that he will raise this issue in Supreme Court (SC).