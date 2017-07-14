VEHARI - Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti inspected the PSO and Shell oil depots with expiry of deadline given for ensuring security measures at the depots here the other day.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over security and performance of CCTV cameras. Majority of the fuel tanks were out of order at the depots which could cause any untoward incident. Fuel pipes and cord buckets were also found on the way to oil depots. Moreover, the oil tankers were also not queued outside the depot.

The DC advised the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security and safety arrangements till transfer of the depots outside the city. He also advised them not to transport fuel on weary vehicles. He also advised the traffic police not to park any tanker outside the depot. He said that protecting human life is the first and foremost priority of the administration. The DC also pledged to launch a crackdown on illegal petrol agencies.

ADCG Mehr Ameer Baksh, DSP (headquarters) Mazhar Hussain Wattoo, Inspector (security) Rana Saqib Nazir and Inspector (traffic) Zaheer Bhatti accompanied him.