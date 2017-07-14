ISLAMABAD:- Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday accepted the resignation tendered by PPP Senator Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan from membership of the Upper House of Parliament. Chairman Senate, earlier, issued notice to Senator Babar Awan to appear in his chamber to ascertain whether the resignation submitted by him is genuine and voluntary, as required under the rules and the rulings of the chair. –Staff Reporter

In this regard, Senator Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan here on Thursday appeared in person before the chairman Senate and verified the resignation submitted by him which was accordingly accepted.

Last month, Babar Awan had resigned from his membership of the Senate as well as quit PPP soon after he announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).