RAJANPUR - A police officer along with two other persons was killed and six sustained gunshot wounds in firing by robbers in Kacha Mandri area of Rajanpur.

According to police sources, a gang of dacoits forcibly occupied three homes in Kacha Mandri area in order to extort money. The residents, however, put up resistance against them but the robbers barged into the homes and held the children and women hostage at gunpoint.

In the meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene but during exchange of firing between robbers and police, three persons including the Goth Mazarin Police SHO and two other persons were killed. Six more persons also sustained gunshot wounds in the crossfire. On information, the Elite Force and Rangers personnel rushed to the area but the dacoits managed to flee the scene.