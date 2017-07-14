LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, said the nation cannot be served with hollow slogans.

Talking to the elected representatives of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Lahore on Friday, he said that the past four years of the PML-N government have been based on public service, and that they would continue to serve the people. He added that Pakistan is progressing rapidly and the government maintains transparency in development projects, but some politicians were attempting to derail this development