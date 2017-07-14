Three suspected terrorists were brutally killed in an encounter with police and security forces in Essa Nagri in Quetta on Friday night, according to reports.

Police officials said that armed terrorists opened fire on a police patrolling party in the area. In response, the policemen effectively responded and as a consequence of retaliation, three terrorists were killed at the spot. A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies immediately reached the spot to handle the situation.

After the encounter, the three suspected terrorists were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal proceedings.

This is reported as the second attack by terrorists on police in the city. Before this, four police officers including a Superintendent of Police (SP) were martyred when terrorists opened fire at a police party at the Jail Road.