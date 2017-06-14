MUZAFFARABAD-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan strongly condemned unprovoked Indian firing across the Line of Control in Tatta Pani and Mandhol sectors.

He paid rich tribute to Asad Ali and Waqar Ahmed who embraced shahadat as a result of Indian shelling. ‘’Indian shelling aimed at targeting civilian population on the LoC is a flagrant violation of international law’’, he said.

The AJK president termed the Indian terrorism in the IOK as attack on humanity. He expressed distress over the silence of international community on the carnage in Held Kashmir by Indian brute forces.

In a press release issued here, he said that barbarism has been let loose on Kashmiri people in the holy month of Ramazan. ‘’Kashmiris are targeted by state terrorism for seeking their inalienable right to self-determination’’ he pointed out.

Masood Khan said that the people of IOK should not be considered alone and isolated, adding that Indian forces are targeting and killing the youth mercilessly.

The AJK president said that the occupying forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir are pushing youth towards militancy and armed resistance by threatening them with punitive military measures.

“The movement of the people of Kashmir is indigenous and peaceful. India is denying Kashmiri youth and Kashmiri freedom leaders the political space they need by choking off all channels of communication”, he said.

Masood Khan regretted that India has launched a two pronged attack. “Its killing Kashmiris in IOK with impunity which is a war on mass scale against unarmed civilians; and simultaneously it has mounted fourth generation warfare against Pakistan, it’s people and it’s institutions. “This twin warfare must end if we want to see peace and stability in region”, he said.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan are demanding dialogue and diplomacy while India was pushing militarism and state terrorism.