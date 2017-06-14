Asif receives flak after calling Firdous ‘dumper’

ISLAMABAD - In a deliberate tweet on Tuesday Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Firdous Ashiq Awan a ‘newly-acquired dumper’ and maintained his ‘tractor trolley remarks’ about Shireen Mazari.

According to a private TV channel, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker in Sindh Sharmila Farooqi responded to the impolite tweet by Defence Minister saying, “You have names for female members of your family also? Despicable.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker took to Twitter and responded to the inclusion of ex-PPP leader in PTI. This is not the first time Kh Asif has passed insulting remarks about female members of the assembly and shamed them. Previously, he had passed derogatory remarks about PTI leader Shireen Mazari by calling her ‘tractor trolley’ on the floor of the parliament.

Last year, Khawaja Asif had passed similar obnoxious remarks directed at Shireen Mazari and called her tractor trolley. “Mr Speaker, ask this tractor trolley to be quiet and make her voice more feminine,” he had reportedly said on the floor of National Assembly.

The main idea behind Kh Asif’s tweet was to point the increasing number of ‘turncoats’ in the rival political party. His selection of words was deemed unkind by not only the PTI leaders but also from other opposition parties like PPP.

In a series of tweets, Asif seemed to ridicule the recent political defections to the PTI and compared the performance of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with that of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

“While [the] PM is making history through personal example, Imran Khan is collecting ‘political garbage’ and taking the party [PTI] to gutters,” Asif said, in a thinly-veiled reference to politicians who have switched loyalties to PTI.

Meanwhile, Twitter users also disliked the tweet and responded to it with flak. Many tweet replies denouned his statements and condemned the act of disrespecting women. Even PML-N supporters expressed their concerns and called the act well below his dignity.

Another Twitter user named Umar Aftab Butt took it further starting a poll to figure out what the PML-N actually stands for.

