DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Anti-Terrorist Court yesterday allowed a medical check-up of MNA Jamshed Dasti but refused to allow him attend the National Assembly session despite issuance of his production order by the speaker.

On Tuesday, counsel for Dasti challenged the ATA section inclusion in the case after registration of the FIR Chowk Karam Dad Qureshi Police.

Talking to the media, DG Khan Central Jail Superintendent Jam Asif Iqbal denied having received production order of MNA Jamshed Dasti issued by NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq yet, adding that any such order would be followed accordingly as and when received.

As per the production orders, the provincial government has been directed to ensure participation of the Jamshed Dasti in the National Assembly session.

DG Khan ATC Judge Shakir Hassan heard the water theft case against MNA Jamshed Dasti wherein he allowed a medical check-up of the arrested MNA besides allowing his counsel to meet his client in the jail.

The court adjourned hearing till Wednesday (today), following police request for physical remand of the accused MNA and application moved by his counsel, challenging inclusion of ATA section in the case.

It is to be noted that the Chowk Karam Dad Qureshi Police have lodged a case against MNA Jamshed Dasti on charges of water theft and forcibly opening a canal that was closed by the Irrigation Department.

Karam Dad Qureshi Police Investigation Officer Aslam Malghani told the media that section 382 has been added to the FIR while recovery of keys of the canal gates and gauges is yet to be made from the accused. Therefore, the police have requested physical remand of the accused MNA, he added.

The court also allowed a three-member panel to meet MNA Dasti in the DG Khan Central Jail where he was shifted Monday morning. Foolproof security arrangements were made on the court premises during hearing of the case.