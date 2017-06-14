KASUR-All Pakistan Brick-Kiln Owners Association (APBKOA) lauded the government’s steps for the elimination of child labour from the country and assured that the association will extend all out support for the purpose.

Talking to The Nation in connection with Child Labour Day, APBKOA general secretary Mehr Abdul Haq flayed the non-government organisations for portraying bad image of Pakistan in the west, saying they do not aim at eradicating poverty from Pakistan rather their objective is to earn money in shape of charity . He claimed they are ready for every kind of legislation for the elimination of child labour at brick-kilns but the federal and provincial government are least bothered to take any effective step in this regard. He also enumerated the APBKOA’s steps for the education of poor children, saying the organisation is providing them free books and uniforms. He also claimed to have provided free bricks for renovation of schools buildings.

He demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take effective steps for legislation on child labour. He also assured the government of the APBKOA’s support for the purpose.