GUJRAT:-Two burqa-clad robbers looted Rs2.7 million from an ATM of a local bank after dismantling the machine with keys here on Tuesday. Police sources said that the dacoits opened an ATM with a password and keys and decamped with Rs2.7 million an ATM machine of a local bank. The accused Muhammad Aslam along with his female accomplice made off with Rs2.7 million from the ATM within two minutes. It is yet to be ascertained as to who provided the robbers the password and keys of the ATM.