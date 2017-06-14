KARACHI: During an official tour, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena met Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah on Wednesday.

The naval chief tackled matters of common interest with top ranking Sri Lankan officials including the defence minister and secretary defence, according to a Pakistan Navy spokesperson.

Sri Lankan officials appreciated Pakistan Navy’s efforts for the region’s maritime security.

“Pakistan will sustain its efforts to cooperate with Sri Lankan armed forces for training and technical expertise,” Admiral Zakaullah said.

The Sri Lankan president expressed gratitude to the naval chief for Pakistan Navy’s aid and cooperation during the recent floods that caused upheaval in the country.