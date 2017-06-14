VEHARI - A special campaign was launched by the Municipal Corporation for cleanliness of Vehari city on Tuesday.

The campaign aims at promoting the sense of cleanliness among the public. various speakers addressed the inaugural ceremony of the drive, and said that cleanliness was the half-belief. The campaign will continue in 24 wards and adjoining colonies across the city. By giving special attention to the improvement of all the parks of the city, they will be restored.

MNA Tahir Iqbal said the special cleanliness will be organised on Eidgah and all major wards. By considering comprehensive and effective strategies, all the stakeholders and social organisations will be given special attention to clear road map and disposal work. A special cleaning process will be applied during 4pm to 6pm.

MC Chairman Sheikh Muhammad Saleem said now it is the responsibility of the citizens to throw garbage at the selected spots. In the end, the chief officer cleaned the road and started the cleaning session. City Councillor Azeeb Perhyar, Majeed Bhuler, Hakeem Saeed, Zubair Jhagra and many others were present.