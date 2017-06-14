Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan condemned the Hangu network attack and said that it violates Pakistan's sovereignty with impunity and is against international law.

A drone strike killed a commander of the Haqqani network in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa's Hangu district on Tuesday.

According to sources, Haqqani network leader Abubakr and a partner were killed when a drone fired two missiles at his house in Speen Tal area of Hangu. The drone strike 'completely destroyed' the military commander's house.

US drone strike on Hangu in KP violates Pak's sovereignty with impunity & ag all int laws incl int humanitarian laws. Did GoP give consent? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 13, 2017





In his tweet, Imran also asked if government of Pakistan consented to such strikes.

There was no immediate confirmation of the drone strike from government officials.

The attack comes days after Afghanistan security forces accused Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence and the Haqqani network of being responsible for the suicide truck bombing on May 31 in Kabul that killed 150 people. Pakistan government rejected these allegations. Pakistan's ambassador to the US Sartaj Aziz said that the Haqqani network has moved to Afghanistan, and Afghan forces should focus on dealing with them rather than blaming Pakistan.

The Haqqani network was founded by Afghan warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani and is now being run by his son Sirajuddin. The group has been blamed for some of the most heinous attacks on US-led foreign forces in Afghanistan. It was labeled as a terrorist organisation by the United States in September 2012.