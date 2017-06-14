Declaring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for participating in the upcoming general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday allotted it the electoral symbol of bat.

The ECP issued a notification which declared the PTI eligible for participation in the upcoming elections after it successfully conducted its intra-party polls.

Imran Khan was re-elected as chairman of the party with a resounding majority in the intra-party elections held earlier this week.

Earlier, the ECP had deprived the PTI of its electoral symbol after it failed to hold intra-party elections.

The PTI held intra-party elections from June 11-12 in which members across the country voted for the panel of their choice. There were two panels each having fourteen members and all party members had to choose either the Insaf or Ehtisab panel.

Khan who was chairing the Insaf panel earned 189,055 votes whereas the rival Ehtesab panel secured 41,647 votes. Around 26,255 votes were also reportedly rejected.

The other newly elected office bearers includes Central Punjab president Aleem Khan, Sindh president Arif Rehman Alvi, Balochistan president Yar Muhammad Rind, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa South President Ali Amin Gandapur.