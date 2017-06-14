ATTOCK - Residents of Fatehjang City will soon get clean drinking water from Shahpur dam as 80 percent work on the project costing Rs 470 million has been completed.

Public Health Engineering Department Executive Engineer Attock Iftikhar Ahmad while talking to media persons said that modern technology was being employed to make the water pollutants-free. He said that the water will be purified before it was supplied to the residents. He said that water supply lines will be replaced where needed.

Replying a question, he said that Shahpur dam will not be used for fish-farming.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that government was providing maximum facilities to orphans to make them useful members of the society. He said this while visiting Pakistan Sweet Home in Attock where over 100 orphans were being looked.

He said that soon a well furnished Sweet Home will be built on five kanal to shift the facility from the rented building.

Meanwhile, several candidates, who appeared for a test for positions of teachers (BS-17) under the Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority, have demanded to conduct the test under the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and the National Testing Service (NTS) to ensure transparency in the induction process.

A group of candidates after appearing for the written test while talking to media persons said that the question papers had been prepared by the administration of the Authority which lacked transparency.

They feared that there was a huge chance of leakage of papers and irregularities during the marking of answer sheets. The said that the blue-eyed candidates may be inducted as the question papers neither had the serial number nor had any other ‘safety control’, thus making the whole process doubtful.

They said that as the positions were for PS-17 with a handsome salary package and other perks and privileges, the test for the posts must be conducted through the PPSC/NTS to ensure transparency.

They have demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif take notice of the issue as how the BS-17 positions were being filled through a simple test.

They said that it was a clear violation of the rules set for induction in BS-17. They said that it was beyond comprehension that teachers for BS-14 and BS-16 were inducted through the NTS but this policy was not being followed for Punjab Danish Schools.

Principal Danish School Jand Rafi-ud-Deen, when contacted, said that the test for the positions was conducted as per the rules and ‘transparency’ was being ensured. He, however, said that he could not amend the rules/policy as it was beyond his jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that the government was providing maximum facilities to orphans to make them useful members of the society.

He said this while visiting Attock Sweet Home where over 100 orphans were being looked after and provided all facilities free of cost.

The minister visited different sections of the Sweet Home and urged the administration to further improve the facilities. He said that soon a well-furnished Sweet Home will be established on five-kanal to shift the facility from the rented building.