SIALKOT: PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has jazzed up political activities by holding corner meetings-cum-Iftar dinners in her constituency.

Talking to the newsmen, she said that the people have warmly welcomed her decision of joining PTI, as they were giving her massive positive response in this regard.

“I have full support of my people, as they are everything for me, thus, I am not afraid of anything,” she added. She said that she was doing politics for the welfare and betterment of the local people. She pledged to serve the local people without any political discrimination.

She also pledged to end the political victimisation and exploitation of the people of the Bajwat villages. A large number of the people accorded warm welcome to Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan upon her arrival at far-off bordering village Chaprar to attend an Iftar party. The people led by Tahir Sultan Advocate garlanded her besides assuring their complete moral and political support to her.

The people of the far-off Bajwat border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary entitled Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as “the Daughter of Sialkot”.r

7 held in combing op

KASUR: Police claimed to have held seven outlaws including four notorious proclaimed offenders with drugs and illegal arms during search operation carried out under National Action Plan (NAP).

A Raja Jang police team headed by SHO Malik Kifayat Hussain conducted search operations in different areas of Rao Khanewala and Aurarah. During the search, police arrested seven outlaws including four POs and recovered a rifle, two pistols and 50 bottles of liquor from them. The police also verified identity of suspects through biometric verification.