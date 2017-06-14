KHANEWAL/VEHARI-The local government said that Rs250 million has been sanctioned for the construction of roads in Khanewal tehsil under ADB 2017-18 schemes.

The proposal was sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for approval. Chairman Standing Committee for Minerals Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha in a meeting with CM Punjab submitted the proposal and the CM approved the amount for the construction of six roads in Khanewal.

The plan includes the construction of road from Jaswant Nagar Chowk to Haleem Shah Chowk at a cost of Rs75 million, a road from Café Ghulab opposite TMA to Lal Masjid Chowk with Rs14 million, road from Girls College Chowk to Pir Siraj Chowk with Rs12.6m, dual carriageway from Railway Phattak to Lahore Mor with Rs28.4m, dual carriageway from RCA Chowk to Jahanian Bypass Road with Rs20m, and construction of a road from Kot Allah Singh to Chak 168/10R crossing Jahanian Bypass Road with Rs100m.

Likewise, Public Accounts Committee Punjab Member Mian Saqib Khursheed said that he has sought funds from the Punjab government for the construction of a Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Sub Campus at Vehari.

He met with Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting of the members of Punjab Assembly Multan Division. The project is very important for the region’s development and education. In a meeting of all the MPA’s of district Multan with the chief minister, Mian Saqib Khurshid highlighted the issue of the construction of Sub Campus of BZU Vehari on his allotted place and demanded funds to start the work immediately.

He also briefed the continuity of the development projects in Vehari in an individual meeting. The CM Punjab inquired about the development projects and basic needs of the area. He directed the relevant authorities to give funds for the projects in the light of the MPA’s proposals. He said that the chief minister directed the Minister of Higher Education Commission for detailed briefing for the funding of the project worth Rs2 billion.