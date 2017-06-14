MULTAN-The town is going to get three Eid bazaars as the district administration is all set to convert three Ramazan Bazaars into Eid Bazaars, disclosed Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha.

Chairing a meeting of district officers here on Tuesday, the DC further revealed that the Madni Chowk, Mumtazabad and Shamasabad Bazaars would be converted into Eid Bazaars. “This step is being taken to facilitate the public. These bazaars will offer Eid items at much cheaper rates than the market,” he added. He said that stalls of bangles, toys, clothes and other Eid related items would be set up in these bazaars.

He said that the district administration set up air-conditioned bazaars for the first time in Multan’s history. “We took this step to facilitate the people in view of scorching heat. This experiment turned out to be highly successful. Thousands of people visited the bazaars daily,” he claimed. He directed the concerned officials to further improve the quality of goods being sold at these bazaars and ensure cleanliness. He declared that the organiser of the best decorated bazaar and his team would be given prizes.

MEPCO SURVEY IN 13 DISTRICTS

In order to ensure safety of people, the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) is going to launch a survey in 13 districts of South Punjab for fixing haphazard wires and electricity polls.

This was disclosed by Kh Muhammad Azam, Chairman of Risk Management committee of Mepco Board of Directors while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. Addressing the participants of the meeting, he added that all circles of Mepco had been issued a directive to complete the survey within one month and replace dangerous polls with the new ones. He said that the safety of the workers and consumers stood at the top of the Company’s priority and serious steps were being taken to bring the number of accidents down. He disclosed that the safety equipment worth millions had been purchased which were being provided to the line staff. He stressed upon the line superintendents to decline shut down permit on mobile phones with a view to averting serious accidents and personally visit grid stations to get permits and shut down feeders. He also asked the line staff not to work on polls after rain and arrange line earth before doing work on energised lines.

Mepco accomplishes 61 LT schemes at Rs41 million.

The Mepco has accomplished 61 Low Tension schemes during the month of May at a cost of over Rs41 million under system expansion plan. Mepco sources said that the schemes were launched to offer new connections to the consumers. Mepco sources said that 25 LT schemes were executed in Multan Circle and Rs15.2 million was spent on them. Similarly, six LT schemes were done in Vehari circle at Rs4.1 million, three Rahim Yar Khan at Rs2.6 million, 10 Muzaffargarh circle at Rs4.5 million, five Khanewal circle at Rs3 million, seven Dera Ghazi Khan at Rs5.3 million, one Bahawalpur at Rs1.1 million and four Sahiwal at Rs5.6 million.

BZU OKAYS 146 PHD, MPHIL CASES

The Board of Advanced Studies and Research, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), approved on Tuesday 146 PhD and MPhil cases. The board convened with the Vice Chancellor of BZU Prof Dr Tahir Ameen in the chair. The board also approved evaluation reports received from foreign experts on PhD dissertations besides approving registration of research topics for MPhil.

Speaking on this occasion, the VC said that the academic standard of the varsity could be further improved with the help of evaluation reports received from foreign experts on the PhD research of local researchers. He added that the PhD scholars were the true asset of the varsity. He lauded the role of Doctoral Committee, Registrar and Controller offices in managing research related activities.