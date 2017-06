Additional District and Sessions Judge Bhalwal Muhammad Iram Ayaz yesterday awarded death sentence to a murderer.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Imran alias Manoo of Garh Qaim had murdered three people including Mazhar Iqbal, Liaqat Ali and Muhammad Ejaz in 2011 over an old enmity in the limits of Phularwan police station.

After hearing the case, the judge convicted death sentence to Muhammad Imran alias Manoo alongwith fine of Rs200,000.