OKARA/GUJRANWALA-A newly-married girl committed suicide allegedly against her “forced marriage” while another girl was gunned down by her lover in a separate incident here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Abida, 21, resident of Mandi Ahmadabad Town Okara, was married off to a man against her will and was not pleased with the decision. The other day, she had come to her parents’ home where she had an argument with her parents over the issue. Disappointed at their attitude, she committed suicide by tying her Dupatta around her neck and hanging from a ceiling fan.

In Gujranwala, a girl was gunned down allegedly by her lover after her parents engaged her to someone else. The police said that the incident occurred in Tatleywali area. Owais, resident of Tatleywali, had fallen in love with a girl Rubi. The girl parents, however, engaged her to her cousin Shahzad which disheartened Owais. On Tuesday, he entered the girl’s house and shot her to dead. The Tatleywali Police have registered a case and started investigation.