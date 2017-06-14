ISLAMABAD - Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Tuesday briefed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) ambassadors on grave human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir and Pak-India tension. A foreign ministry statement said that Janjua also briefed the Islamabad-based OIC ambassadors on ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary.

“The foreign secretary condemned the ongoing human rights violations in Kashmir, which have resulted in the loss of 200 civilian’s lives and injuries to 20,000 Kashmiris including those by use of pellet gun shots deliberately aimed at the upper parts of the body and eyes, making more than 150 people permanently blind,” the statement said. The foreign secretary invited the attention of OIC ambassadors towards the incident of using an innocent Kashmiri as a human shield.

“The incident reflected an utter disregard for human dignity,” it said.

Janjua added that the oppressed people of Kashmir looked for support of the Muslims in their just and legitimate struggle for the realisation of the right of self-determination.