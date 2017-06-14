Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Channel 24 for airing what it said was a ‘vulgar’ song on June 13.

“Airing of obscene and vulgar content in that song is not only in violation of Pemra Code of Conduct 2015 and various Pemra lawsm, it also shows the channel’s complete disregard to the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan,” it said in a statement.

“The authority while directing immediate ban on airing the said song has directed the TV channel’s management to file a reply within four days of the notice.”