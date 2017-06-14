LAHORE: 17 domestic and international flights cancelled by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday.

The cancelled domestic flights were bound to and from Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Rahim Yar Khan.

Similarly, International flights to Oslo, Manchester, and Abu Dhabi were cancelled as well.

Fight cancellations were due to insignificant number of bookings during the first 15 days of Ramazan, informed a PIA representative .

Combing or altering flights is a business decision and passengers are in the know in advance, he stated.